Harry Styles attempts a one-shot performance of “Boyfriends”

Jo Hale/Redferns

Harry Styles embarked on his latest musical challenge by participating in the Japanese YouTube show, “The First Take.” The British singer chose his song “Boyfriends” to show off his vocal talents in a single take.

In a video of the performance posted Monday, Harry is accompanied by two acoustic guitarists and several backup singers who layer on the harmonies for his soulful performance, which he cuts through without missing a lyrics or note.

The show notes that Harry decided to do an “original rendition” of his song, which is off his new album ﻿Harry’s House﻿, for his “one take- a delicate, intimate performance.”

﻿The First Take ﻿challenges artists to sing a song of their choice from start to finish, and fans will get to hear their real voice untouched by any effects or retakes. If an artist misses a note or their voice breaks — fans definitely hear it.

In an introductory video, the series explains, “Lip-syncing, vocal effects, visual effects and excessive staging — that’s the reality of music we enjoy today. Real music can get lost in the noise, all filtered in some way, shape or form. So we thought, ‘How can we deliver unfiltered music in its rawest form?'”

