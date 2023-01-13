Harry Styles announces final pair of North American dates for Love on Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

Even Harry Styles knows all good things must come to an end — and that includes his massively popular Love on Tour.

Harry announced the final two shows of the North American leg of his tour will take place in a few weeks in Palm Springs, California. He’ll take over the Acrisure Arena on January 31 and February 1 with opener ﻿Madi Diaz﻿.

Those hoping to get their hands on tickets can access a special Ticketmaster presale on January 16 beginning at 12 p.m. PT. Fans are urged to register for the Verified Fan program to access the sale, as tickets are expected to sell quickly.

There will be a general public sale starting January 19 at 10 a.m. PT on Harry’s official website.

Harry launched Love on Tour in September 2021 after the pandemic forced him to push back its original starting date. The trek, which is in support of his albums Fine Line and Harry’s House, is expected to wrap July 22 with a final date set at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.