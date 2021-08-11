Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde photographed arm-in-arm in LA

Tim Roney/Getty Images

After steaming up paparazzi lenses with their makeout sessions on a yacht in Italy back in July, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are back in Los Angeles and not making any effort to hide their relationship.

E! Online reports that Harry and Olivia were photographed arm-in-arm the other day in LA, with the actress/director sporting a huge smile as Harry, rocking a Beastie Boys t-shirt and white retro sunglasses, draped his arm over her shoulder and held her hand.

A source close to Olivia told E! that the two will be together in LA for the next few weeks as Olivia shoots a new movie, Babylon. “They are very supportive of each other’s careers and want to be together wherever they can,” dished the source. “They seem very happy and have a great relationship. They have a close circle of friends and a fun social life too.”

The insider added, “They like simple things like going out to eat or visiting friend’s houses. They click and they just want to be together. They make each other a priority no matter what. It’s not hard because they are crazy about each other.”

Next month, though, the two will have to part, as Harry sets out on a lengthy North American tour that kicks off September 4 in Las Vegas.

Harry and Olivia were first linked in January when they attended a wedding together. Harry stars in Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

