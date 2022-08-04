Harry Styles’ album ‘Harry’s House’ is the first to be certified Platinum this year

Columbia Records

Harry Styles‘ ambitious third album, Harry’s House, is the first record of 2022 to be minted Platinum by the RIAA.

The Recording Industry Association of America released its monthly list of songs and albums that earned new certifications, and making the biggest waves was Harry. In addition to becoming the first album to move over 1 million certified units this year, several of his songs earned new certifications, as well.

The song “Late Night Talking,” off Harry’s House, has been minted Gold, while “Cherry,” off Fine Line, is certified Platinum.

Harry isn’t the only artist to enjoy new awards this month. Sara Bareilles‘ song “Gravity” has been certified twice Platinum, while Rick Astley‘s meme-making hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” has sold over 5 million copies — thus going five times Platinum.

In addition, Magic!‘s 2014 hit “Rude” is now certified eight times Platinum, while Walker Hayes earned applause for “Fancy Like,” which is now certified four times Platinum.

Lastly, Justin Bieber earned credit from the RIAA thanks to his hit “Ghost,” which is now twice Platinum.

