Harry Styles, Adele, Goo Goo Dolls and more honored with new RIAA certifications

﻿Harry Styles﻿, Adele﻿, Goo Goo Dolls﻿, Gavin Degraw ﻿and ﻿Sara Bareilles ﻿are now the proud owners of more RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum hits.

The agency noted that only three albums and 13 singles released this year have achieved Gold and Platinum status — and among the handful of acts is Harry’s “As It Was. In a press release, RIAA dubbed it the top digital single of 2022 after selling over two million copies, thus earning double Platinum status. It also should be noted that his 2019 hit “Lights Up” is also two times Platinum now.

Two Adele songs from her 30 album obtained multi-Platinum status with “Oh My God” selling a million copies, while “Easy On Me” went three-times Platinum.

Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating 10 of their songs earning Gold and Platinum status in this latest roundup. Four songs of theirs — “Here Is Gone,” “Come To Me,” “Sympathy” and “Let Love In” — are Gold, with sales of over half a million copies. “Iris” remains their best-selling single, now certified for sales of seven million copies, while their 1998 album, Dizzy Up The Girl, is now five-times Platinum.

The group’s single “Name” sold over two million copies, while “Better Days,” “Black Balloon” and “Slide” have all achieved Platinum status.

Meanwhile, Gavin DeGraw’s 2011 hit “Not Over You” is now certified four-times Platinum.

And just in time for the 15th anniversary of her debut album ﻿Little Voice﻿, which is officially twice Platinum, Sara found out her breakout hit “Love Song” has been certified six-times Platinum, while her single “Gravity” is double Platinum.

RIAA awards are determined based on a song or album’s sales as well as the amount of on-demand streams in the U.S.

