Harry Styles’ accused stalker charged with causing “serious alarm or distress”

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

A woman has been charged with stalking Harry Styles and causing him “serious alarm or distress.”

After an incident occurred in London, England, on Monday, 35-year-old Myra Carvalho appeared before a U.K. magistrates court the next day.

While exact details on the incident were not disclosed, the alleged stalking had “a substantial adverse effect on [Styles’] usual day-to-day activities,” the charge said, according to The Evening Standard. Carvalho was also accused of “stalking involving serious alarm or distress.”

Carvalho was staying at a hostel in London before she was remanded to custody by District Judge Denis Brennan. She’ll return to court on February 20.

