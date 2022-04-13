Harry Styles accused of denying “Treat People with Kindness” credit to indie pop duo Lucius

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Indie pop duo Lucius claims Harry Styles gave them the shaft by not properly crediting them for his 2019 song “Treat People with Kindness.”

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, the indie duo, comprised of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, spoke about their happiest and unhappiest memories in the industry — and, apparently, working with the “Adore You” singer is among the latter. They assert that Harry should have credited them as featured artists.

Wolfe and Laessig say Harry asked them to sing on “Treat People With Kindness” as they were working on another song together. “We were like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ If it’s just ‘oohs” and ‘aaahs,’ it’s not a big deal. And it’s a good opportunity for us,” Wolfe recalled. “But we started singing and we were singing the whole chorus.”

She continued, “Two weeks later, they sent us the track. And it was literally us. We start the song, we sing every chorus, just us. We trade off the bridge. It is us and Harry Styles.”

The singers say they’re disappointed they didn’t receive significant credit and, furthermore, that Harry didn’t link their band when adding “Treat People with Kindness” to Spotify, which they say robbed them of critical exposure.

“It just hurt,” Wolfe said. “Here was an opportunity to spread the love a little bit, which he purports to do all the time. And it could’ve really helped us.”

The Los Angeles Times notes that when Harry sang “Treat People with Kindness” at The Forum in 2019, he told the crowd, “The fun part for me is that I don’t sing on the chorus.”

Harry hasn’t publicly responded to Lucius’ claims. He releases his new album, Harry’s House, next month, marking his third solo venture.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.