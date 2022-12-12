Harry & Meghan Royals’ Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries has a release date, and those eager to watch the six-part series—described as showing “the other side” of the couple’s “high-profile love story,” per GMA—won’t have to wait long.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be released Thursday, with the second batch of three released one week later. Netflix on Monday released a trailer for the series, and it packs plenty of highly charged lines into the minute-long video, which closes with Harry saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.” Indeed, the BBC reports the trailer contains “a series of hard-hitting comments, which show no sign of any olive branches to the Royal Family.”

Prince Harry references a “dirty game” and the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.” Meghan at one point says, “I realized, they’re never going to protect you.” The Guardian notes Thursday’s release of the first three episodes coincides with the three-month anniversary of the queen’s death.

