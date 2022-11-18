Harry Connick Jr. to release new holiday album, ‘Make It Merry,’ on Nov. 25

Apple Music

Harry Connick Jr.’s fans love when he does holiday songs — his 1993 album When My Heart Finds Christmas is his best-selling release — so it’s no surprise that he’s putting out another Christmas collection this year.

Make It Merry arrives November 25, exclusively on Apple Music. The 12-track project features Harry performing Christmas classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” plus two new original songs: the title track and “On this Christmas Morning.” You can watch the video for “Make It Merry” now.

The album also includes new re-recordings of some of Harry’s previous Christmas favorites “When My Heart Finds Christmas” and “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus.”

Friday night, Harry kicks off his tour, A Holiday Celebration 2022, in Hershey, PA, which will wrap up Christmas Eve in San Francisco. You can get all the details at harryconnickjr.com/tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.