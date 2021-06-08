Harry Connick Jr. announces Time to Play! tour

Sasha Samsonova

Harry Connick Jr. is heading back to the road in a trek he’s dubbed the Time to Play! tour.

Kicking off August 5 in Indianapolis, the tour finds the singer, songwriter and actor performing songs from his entire musical catalog with his seven-piece band.

Right now, the tour is scheduled to wrap up August 29 in Franklin, TN. Ticket information is available at HarryConnickJr.com/tour.

Last year during the pandemic lockdown, Harry hosted the CBS special United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to Unsung Heroes, which featured the singer and his daughter, Georgia, taking a road trip in an RV from Connecticut to New Orleans and highlighting essential workers who were risking their lives every day.

This past March, Harry released Alone with My Faith, an album featuring traditional gospel songs and new tracks inspired by faith, devotion and spirituality.

