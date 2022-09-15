Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle unveil plans for their holiday tours

fotograzia/Getty

Like it or not, the holidays are around the corner and both Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle are gearing up for their very own Christmas tours.

Harry invited fans to spend the holidays with him on his recently unveiled A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour. The outing, which he announced Thursday, kicks off in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 18 and runs through Christmas Eve, with a December 24 stint in San Francisco.

The crooner will also hit up New York City, Philadelphia, Tucson, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver and more. Tickets as well as a complete rundown of the tour can be found on his official website.

Of course, Harry will be sure to sing all your holiday favorites and his original classics “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas” while he’s on stage.

“You Say” singer Lauren Daigle is also getting ready to show off her holiday cheer with the Behold: A Christmas Tour. The five-stop trek will take Lauren to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre between December 6 and December 11.

The two-time Grammy winner is excited to restart her annual holiday tradition, where she and fans can sing their favorite Christmas songs.

“Music has always been a huge part of my family’s holiday celebration,” she said in a statement. “So for me, being able to do these shows every year, to share these songs with others, brings joy to my heart.”

Tickets can be purchased on Lauren’s official website.

And for those who’re counting down the days until Santa comes down the chimney: Friday marks 100 days until Christmas.

