Happy Valentine's Day! Luke, Lionel and Katy are back on ABC's 'American Idol' February 14

If by February, you still aren’t able to go out to a restaurant and have a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, then tune into the premiere of American Idol instead.

The show returns for its new season ABC February 14, 2021 — earlier than in the past few years. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are all returning as judges, albeit on socially-distanced sets. Ryan Seacrest is also returning as the host.

Last season’s show — which crowned New York singer Just Sam as the winner — was forced to switch to at-home performances and remote judging as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most live TV productions.

By Andrea Dresdale

