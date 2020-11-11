Music News

By Warm 106.9 |

Happy Valentine's Day! Luke, Lionel and Katy are back on ABC's 'American Idol' February 14

M_AmericanIdol2021_111120
ABC/John Fleenor

If by February, you still aren’t able to go out to a restaurant and have a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, then tune into the premiere of American Idol instead.

The show returns for its new season ABC February 14, 2021 — earlier than in the past few years.  Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are all returning as judges, albeit on socially-distanced sets.  Ryan Seacrest is also returning as the host.

Last season’s show — which crowned New York singer Just Sam as the winner — was forced to switch to at-home performances and remote judging as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most live TV productions.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.