Happy Pi Day! Check Out Some Of These Deals To Celebrate 3.14!

Today is a great day to be a math nerd. It’s Pi Day. It’s also a day that has some pretty cool deals!

* In honor of the trillion-digit ration of a circles’ circumference to its diameter, people all around the world celebrate the day on March 14th which honors the number itself, which rounds up to about 3.14159.

* The symbol for Pi was first used in 1737 by a Swiss mathematician.

* How to celebrate? With pie, of course. Many pizza shops nationwide are offering deals, including pizzas for $3.14.

* If you plan on buying a pie instead of baking, Whole Foods is offering $3.14 off all large bakery pies and pizzas.

