Happy New Year! 5 Resolutions You Can Actually Keep [list]

Always fun to start a new year, a fresh start if you will:) If you struggle every year with ‘keeping a New Year’s Resolution, here are 5 that should work (or inspire other resolution ideas). And of course, please share yours if you have a good one! – Shellie Hart

1.) Look up! As you walk, try not to text at the same time.

2.) Smile more. Perhaps as you pass that stranger on the street:)

3.) Drink a LITTLE more water. Start your workday with one, make it a part of your routine.

4.) Plan a ‘date night’. If even just once a month, with your partner or a friend.

5.) Call family & friends on occasion instead of that text. We love the sound of your voice, or perhaps Facetime or Skype.

