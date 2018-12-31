Credit: ezphoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Happy New Year! 5 Resolutions You Can Actually Keep [list]

Always fun to start a new year, a fresh start if you will:)  If you struggle every year with ‘keeping a New Year’s Resolution, here are 5 that should work (or inspire other resolution ideas).  And of course, please share yours if you have a good one!  – Shellie Hart

1.)  Look up!  As you walk, try not to text at the same time.

2.)  Smile more.  Perhaps as you pass that stranger on the street:)

3.) Drink a LITTLE more water.  Start your workday with one, make it a part of your routine.

4.) Plan a ‘date night’.  If even just once a month, with your partner or a friend.

5.) Call family & friends on occasion instead of that text.  We love the sound of your voice, or perhaps Facetime or Skype.

And more resolution ideas (HERE).

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
