Happy new Adele music week! What we know about her new album so far

This Friday, Adele will release her new single “Easy On Me,” the first release from her long-awaited new album. While we don’t know the release date or title of the project, Adele’s first album since 2015’s 25, here are some things we do know:

–Adele’s new album is rumored to be called 30, based on her habit of titling her albums after significant years in her life. In her British Vogue cover story, she says, “I got married when I was 30, and then I left…so when I was 30, my entire life fell apart.”

–Adele also told Vogue, “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

–Just like her previous three records, there are no guest artists on Adele’s new album. “It’s not that I don’t want to,” she tells Vogue. “It’s not calculated. It’s just never been right for some reason.”

–Adele also revealed that much of the album was written to explain her divorce to her son, Angelo. “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record…who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she noted.

–The collaborators on the new album include super-producer Max Martin, Adele’s long-time collaborator Greg Kurstin and Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, who won an Oscar for his work on Black Panther and an Emmy for his music for The Mandalorian.

–Assuming it arrives in November or December, Adele’s new album won’t be eligible for the Grammys until 2023. Her previous two albums, 21 and 25, both won Album of the Year.

Adele also covers the November issue of American Vogue.

