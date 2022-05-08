Happy Mothers Day

Some Mother’s Days are wonderful.
Some Mother’s Days are hard!
Some Mothers have never let anyone know they are a mother.
We celebrate all MOTHERS today!!!
If you need some ideas for mom:
- “Hey mom — mimosas are on me today.”
- “I’ve got the best brunch date ever.”
- “Mothers are like buttons, they hold everything together.”
- “Brunching with the best.”
- “Love you a (Mother’s Day) brunch.”
- “OMG, my mom was right about everything.”
- “Hakuna mimosa. It means it’s brunch time.”
- “She stole a pizza my heart.”
- “I doughnut know what I’d do without you.”
- “On Mother’s Day, we brunch.”
- “Not always eye to eye. But always heart to heart.”
- “Home is wherever my mom is.”
- You’re the mom everyone wishes they had.”
- “Time wines when you’re having fun with your mom.”
- “First my mom, forever my friend.”
- “It’s beginning to look a lot like brunch time.”
- “Mom, well done! I’m awesome.”
- “She’s the kind of person I want to be.”
- “Sometimes, she puts orange juice in her champagne. Today is not one of those days.”
- “Cheers to my mom, who did a grape job raisin me.”
- “Sending this selfie to Nasa, because my mom is such a star.”
- “I love that we don’t need to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.”
- “Who needs a superhero when I have my mom?”
- “Dear mom, I get it now. You can say ‘I told you so.’ if you want.”
- “Gouda times with the best mom around.”
- “Mom: a title just above queen.”
- “You say tomato, we say Bloody Mary. You say orange juice, we say mimosa. You say peach, we say bellini. You see how this goes?”
- “Love you to infinity and beyond.”
- “You’re the Lorelai to my Rory.”
- “Nothing is really lost until mom can’t find it.”
- “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”
- “Mom, my biggest fan.”
- “Keep calm and call your mom.”
- “You’re my favorite parent, and I’m your favorite child.”
- “Besties ‘till the restie.”
- “I’m more and more like you every day.”
- “This is the person I got my good looks from.”
- “A girl always needs her mom.”
- “Thanks for letting me call you at least three times a day.”
- “Obviously the coolest mom I know.”
