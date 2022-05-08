Happy Mothers Day

epantha|BigStock

Some Mother’s Days are wonderful.

Some Mother’s Days are hard!

Some Mothers have never let anyone know they are a mother.

We celebrate all MOTHERS today!!!

If you need some ideas for mom:

“Hey mom — mimosas are on me today.” “I’ve got the best brunch date ever.” “Mothers are like buttons, they hold everything together.” “Brunching with the best.” “Love you a (Mother’s Day) brunch.” “OMG, my mom was right about everything.” “Hakuna mimosa. It means it’s brunch time.” “She stole a pizza my heart.” “I doughnut know what I’d do without you.” “On Mother’s Day, we brunch.” “Not always eye to eye. But always heart to heart.” “Home is wherever my mom is.” You’re the mom everyone wishes they had.” “Time wines when you’re having fun with your mom.” “First my mom, forever my friend.” “It’s beginning to look a lot like brunch time.” “Mom, well done! I’m awesome.” “She’s the kind of person I want to be.” “Sometimes, she puts orange juice in her champagne. Today is not one of those days.” “Cheers to my mom, who did a grape job raisin me.” “Sending this selfie to Nasa, because my mom is such a star.” “I love that we don’t need to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.” “Who needs a superhero when I have my mom?” “Dear mom, I get it now. You can say ‘I told you so.’ if you want.” “Gouda times with the best mom around.” “Mom: a title just above queen.” “You say tomato, we say Bloody Mary. You say orange juice, we say mimosa. You say peach, we say bellini. You see how this goes?” “Love you to infinity and beyond.” “You’re the Lorelai to my Rory.” “Nothing is really lost until mom can’t find it.” “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.” “Mom, my biggest fan.” “Keep calm and call your mom.” “You’re my favorite parent, and I’m your favorite child.” “Besties ‘till the restie.” “I’m more and more like you every day.” “This is the person I got my good looks from.” “A girl always needs her mom.” “Thanks for letting me call you at least three times a day.” “Obviously the coolest mom I know.”

