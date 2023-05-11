‘Happy Mother’s Day’ Captions to Bring on the Happy Tears

Azindianlany|Bigstock

It’s hard to put your love for Mom into words.

But if you haven’t told her lately just how much you appreciate all that she’s done and continues to do for you, then there’s no time quite like the present — especially since Mother’s Day is on the horizon.

I am who I am because of you.

Happy Mother’s Day to one of my favorite parents.

You’re simply the best.

Everything I ever hope to be, I learned from you.

Childhood is short. Moms are forever.

Whether near or far apart, a mother’s love is always in your heart.

In the garden of love, you’ll find moms growing.

Kindness, love and strength. My mom.

Someone else did the dishes, then put away the laundry. And she lived happily ever after.

Happy Mother’s Day to the original crazy cat lady.

Moms know you inside and out. And still love you anyway.

Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite pajama mamma.

You color my world with love. Thanks, mom.

Beneath every child standing tall, is a mom holding them up.

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.

If you ever want to see what love is, just look through the eyes of a mother.

Moms hold your hand for a short time, but stay in your heart forever.

Mothers are the gift that never stops giving.

Given a choice, I’d still pick you to be my mom.

Thanks for keeping me grounded while encouraging me to fly.

