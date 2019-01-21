Credit: New Africa | BigStockPhoto.com

Happy Martin Luther King Jr Day…Here’s What’s Open (And Closed)

Today, we celebrate the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Government offices will be closed and Sound Transit will be on a limited schedule.

Today is a federal holiday so if it has to do with the government (post office, banks, credit unions, etc) will be closed.

Also…Sound Transit will be running on a shortened schedule.

 

King County Metro Transit buses: Buses will operate on the reduced weekday and “When no UW” schedules.

Community Transit: Limited commuter service on MLK, Jr. Day. Local buses will operate on a regular schedule.

Sound Transit: Link light rail will be on a Saturday schedule. Tacoma Link light rail will operate on a Sunday schedule. ST Express buses and the Sounder Train are on regular weekday schedules.

King County water taxi: The West Seattle Water Taxi will operate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Washington State Ferries: On regular weekday schedules.

 

Garbage collection: Seattle Public Utilities, Recology CleanScapes and Republic Services of Washington are on normal schedules.

 

