Happy International Women's Day: Chaka Khan & Idina Menzel team for "I'm Every Woman" remake

In honor of International Women’s Day today, the humanitarian organization CARE has launched a new campaign, soundtracked with a new version of a classic tune.

CARE’s #IMEVERYWOMAN Campaign will recognize the strength, resilience and leadership of women around the world. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Chaka Khan has re-recorded her iconic song “I’m Every Woman” with Idina Menzel to help promote it.

The video incorporates footage of Idina and Chaka together in the studio with images of strong women all over the world, as well as various celebrities, leaders and activists describing “every woman” in one word, such as “love,” “healer,” “resilient,” “powerful,” “ambitious” and “free.”

In a statement, Chaka says, “I am honored to lend my voice to celebrate and inspire women on this International Women’s Day. I hope our rendition of ‘I’m Every Woman’ sheds light on the incredible strength of empowered women — women who are changing the world by leading their communities.”

“We especially pay tribute to the female heroes who have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 this past year,” she adds.

Idina notes, “Our version of ‘I’m Every Woman’ is a beautiful recognition of the power in every woman, especially the heroes on the frontlines who have been working tirelessly this past year to keep us safe and healthy. I know that when we support women, they are truly changemakers for their communities — 2020 proved that beyond a doubt.”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

