Happy Halloween! Adam Lambert sets three October shows in Las Vegas

Adam Lambert is heading back to Las Vegas for some spooky fun this October.

The singer will bring his concert production, called The Witch Hunt, to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for three shows: October 26, 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com and WynnLasVegas.com.

The production is described as a “spectacularly spooky extravaganza complete” featuring “elaborate costumes.” In a statement, Adam says, “Halloween is my favorite time of the year and I am thrilled to celebrate it with a dark-sided trip into my repertoire. Join our coven and seek shelter from The Witch Hunt!”

Adam is currently touring Europe as part of his other gig as the lead singer of legendary British rockers Queen.

