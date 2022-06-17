Happy Father’s Day: Michael Bublé is “so excited” to be having another girl

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Father’s Day is Sunday and one of pop music’s most high-profile dads, Michael Bublé, will soon become a father for the fourth time. He and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, already parents to sons Noah and Elias and daughter Vida, are expecting a baby girl. Michael, whose Instagram bio lists him as “Devoted Papi,” couldn’t be happier.

“Very proud,” Michael told ABC Audio when asked how he feels about the fact that his wife is expecting again. He then joked, “Hard-earned I would say…a minute-and-a-half of some of the greatest work!”

All kidding aside, though, Michael evidently loves being a girl dad. He told ABC Audio, “I love having boys. I’ve got two boys. But when I heard it was a girl, I was so excited. Like, it’s amazing! There’s a kind of love that the girl gives you, and it’s so nice.”

But before he could be accused of playing favorites, Michael was careful to note, “I love having healthy kids, and I love being a dad. And I love that my wife went for one more. So I take as many as possible.”

You can see all three of Michael’s children in the video for his latest hit, “I’ll Never Not Love You.” His son Noah, who’ll be nine in August, co-wrote the title track of Michael’s latest album, Higher.

