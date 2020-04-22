Credit: BigStockPhoto

Happy Earth Day! Your Planet is Cleaner and Wilder Thanks to Stay at Home

April 22, 2020

Pictures of wild animals roaming free in deserted city streets, a jellyfish swimming in the boat free canals of Venice and smog disappearing from Los Angeles.  Stay at home orders are working like a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser on Mother Earth.

 

Ironically… the more I stay at home the more I have to sniff test myself to make sure I’m clean though!

