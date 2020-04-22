Happy Earth Day! Your Planet is Cleaner and Wilder Thanks to Stay at Home

Pictures of wild animals roaming free in deserted city streets, a jellyfish swimming in the boat free canals of Venice and smog disappearing from Los Angeles. Stay at home orders are working like a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser on Mother Earth.

Some unintended consequences from global stay-at-home orders? Cleaner air and water in some of the most polluted cities on earth.https://t.co/SXzFxOkulp — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 21, 2020

