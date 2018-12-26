Happy “Boxing Day”!

No, this isn’t a day that celebrates the sport of boxing. But it is a holiday celebrated in areas around the world, dating back centuries. It’s especially common in Britain and its former commonwealth countries including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Learn more!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
