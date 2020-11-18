Happy Baby Monkey~Just Because We Need A Smile

A baby chimpanzee was caught on camera laughing for the first time at The Maryland Zoo.
The adorable video was posted to the zoo’s Facebook page
and shows a staff member gently tickling baby chimpanzee,
“Maisie.” Towards the end of the video Maisie finally lets out a quiet laugh.
Zoo staff explained that baby chimpanzees typically begin laughing around 12 to 16 weeks old.
“Making a play face and laughing is a natural chimp behavior and a milestone chimp
babies typically reach between 12 to 16 weeks,” zoo staff wrote on Facebook.
The video ends with Maisie hugging a baby toy with a big smile on her face.
