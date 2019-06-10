Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Happiest Day of Their Lives

June 10, 2019

Superstar and Lake Stevens hometown boy got hitched… again.  He and Katherine Schwarzenegger call it the happiest day of their lives.

Everyone deserves to be happy.  But I feel sorry for his ex Anna Farris.  That’s a tough situation to deal with… especially when he calls it the happiest day of his life.  Maybe when they have kids THAT will be the happiest day of his life too… oh wait.. he ALREADY HAS KIDS.  Care to revise your statement, sir?  I kid.  But it pays to be delicate to other’s feelings when you’re going into marriage number two.

In all seriousness now:  Congrats on taking a bunch of syllables off Katherine Schwarzenegger’s last name!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
