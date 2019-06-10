Superstar and Lake Stevens hometown boy got hitched… again. He and Katherine Schwarzenegger call it the happiest day of their lives.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Photo from Their Wedding: 'We Feel So Blessed' https://t.co/qyMpP1KJp6 — People (@people) June 9, 2019

Everyone deserves to be happy. But I feel sorry for his ex Anna Farris. That’s a tough situation to deal with… especially when he calls it the happiest day of his life. Maybe when they have kids THAT will be the happiest day of his life too… oh wait.. he ALREADY HAS KIDS. Care to revise your statement, sir? I kid. But it pays to be delicate to other’s feelings when you’re going into marriage number two.

In all seriousness now: Congrats on taking a bunch of syllables off Katherine Schwarzenegger’s last name!