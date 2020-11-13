Hands in Dirt

shablovskyistock|BigStock

The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature.

To nurture a garden is to feed not just on the body, but the soul. Alfred Austin

Growing Veterans was launched in 2012 by another Marine Corps veteran,

Chris Brown, whose dad told him to “start gardening” once he left the military.

Soon, his backyard was full of folks who wanted to get involved.

After attending the Human Services program at Western Washington University,

he connected with Chris Wolf, a mental health practitioner,

and together they developed a program rooted in therapeutic agriculture.

Growing Veterans got its non-profit status in 2015; the rest, as they say, is history.

“Fast forward to present day, and we have two locations,

have served thousands of veterans and non-veterans, have grown and donated

thousands of pounds of food, and have an accredited peer support training program

that we currently offer online,”

“Our mission is to empower military veterans to grow food, community,

and each other, and ultimately abolish isolation leading to veteran suicide.”

