Hand Signal for Help in DV Situations

A viral hand signal that indicates someone may be in distress has led to the rescue of a woman in Tennessee.

Earlier this week, the unidentified woman in Hickman County, used the signal at a convenience store to signal to another shopper that she was in danger, Fox News Digital reported.

The shopper, Eric Streeval, saw the woman mouth the word “help” and saw her do the hand signal, which led him to tell a cashier to call 911.

Although the video talks about Canada, it is here in the US too.

Services:

*National Domestic Violence Hotline

Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service Learn more

800-799-7233

*https://wscadv.org/

*https://www.jwcenter.org/

