Brenna Ramos and Katelyn Hall with Hand in Hand join us to let us know the great work they are doing in the community.

Hand in Hand is a 72 hour landing place for kids entering foster care.

Not only do they provide the children with backpacks and tooth brushes,

but clothing and a blanket. Once the kids are settled in the volunteers play games

with them and help them feel loved and cared for.

Besides the safe home, Hand in Hand is very involved in their community

in order to reach out to children and families. They have a virtual fundraiser coming up in October.

Podcast: HERE