Hand in Hand Kids: Kids need connection, hope, compassion, community

Hand in Hand Kids is an important, critical service for children who are facing foster care. Hand in Hand Kids provides help from the first hours to on-going support for families in crisis. Now into their 10th year Hand in Hand Kids has grown and expanded their services to help children feel loved and cared for, to help family grow to be intact. A big celebration is planned for June to acknowledge this and share with the community. We all can help in support through volunteering and donations. Amber Lindamood is the Director of Programs, Janaela–Manager of the Safe Place Program, and Porsche– manager of the Outreach Programs.

www.handinhandkids.org