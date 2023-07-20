Hamster Eating Spaghetti Has Internet Melting

No matter how cynical we are (and at the start of the work week, we can be very cynical indeed), there’s something about cute animal videos that makes even the most hard-hearted of us stop and say, “Aww!”

One of the latest additions to the internet’s growing library of such fare (approximately 12 zillion plus, to date) is a 15-second TikTok clip of a tan-and-white hamster having a “Lady and the Tramp” spaghetti moment all by himself as he rapidly slurps a saucy noodle into his itty-bitty mouth. It’s the most gosh-darn-adorable thing we’ve seen since… well, this viral YouTube video of a hamster eating a tiny burrito.

Of course, heart and cry-laughy emojis are all over the TikTok thread as well as comments about how cute and polite he is and how sweet his little sauce-covered hands are. One person, however, seems to feel the meal is incomplete, demanding, “get my lil man some garlic bread rn.” Another common topic running through many of the comments was that this hammy seems to have spent some time in the weight room, as he’s pretty ripped for a rodent, despite his fondness for carbs.

If you think your hammy’s ready to become the next TikTok viral sensation du jour, what human foods are safe for hamster consumption?

It seems you’d do best to stick with unsweetened, grain-heavy breakfast cereals, seeds, or certain fruits and vegetables in the raw such as apples, bell peppers, carrots, greens, and peas.

Even with these items, you should be careful not to overdo it.

Otherwise, your little buddy could suffer a digestive upset, and that cage isn’t going to clean itself, you know.

