Hamilton = Big Biz for Dis… Disney Plus That Is

The Hamilton movie, was an absolute SMASH hit for Disney Plus. Downloads of the app are up a whopping 74%!

His name is… Alexander Hamilton 🎶⭐️ Start streaming the musical event of the Summer, now on #DisneyPlus! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/YURFzt8r05 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 3, 2020

The timing was absolutely perfect. It started streaming over a difficult holiday weekend mostly devoid of the traditional, large, public fireworks displays. When you gotta’ stay hunkered down quality entertainment is a must.

Try to find one single, solitary celeb that hasn’t tweeted praise for Hamilton. It’s a solid phenomenon all over again.

I really wish I’d seen it live as an on-stage performance and was SO looking forward to the production coming to Seattle (stupid coronavirus).

But I’m sure glad my 8 year old whittled down my classic Dad Cheapness and convinced me to take the Disney Plus plunge!

Just don’t tell him I said that. Please… I’m serious.