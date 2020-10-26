Halloween Happiness

Whatever trick or treat looks like for you and your family this Halloween,
here are a few tips to make it safe and fun for everyone:
Trick-or-Treaters
What would Halloween be without costumes and candy?
Keep these social distancing best practices in mind to keep everyone safe.
- Stay home if sick
- Trick-or-treat with people you live with
- Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household
- Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose (even under/over your Halloween mask)
- Hand sanitize (with sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol) frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing/sneezing
- Wash your hands as soon as you return home
For Parents and Home owners: Click Here
Fun interactive map for Trick or Treating by county: HERE
https://www.halloween2020.org/
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069