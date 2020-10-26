Halloween Happiness

digitalista|BigStock

Whatever trick or treat looks like for you and your family this Halloween,

here are a few tips to make it safe and fun for everyone:

Trick-or-Treaters

What would Halloween be without costumes and candy?

Keep these social distancing best practices in mind to keep everyone safe.

Stay home if sick

Trick-or-treat with people you live with

Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose (even under/over your Halloween mask)

Hand sanitize (with sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol) frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing/sneezing

Wash your hands as soon as you return home

Fun interactive map for Trick or Treating by county: HERE

