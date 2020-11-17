Thank Your Teacher on Hallmark

Starting today the company will be sending out one million “Thank You” cards.

To teachers, administrators, bus drivers, coaches, counselors, custodians and other school staff.

With the forcing schools to close, change policies,

and switch to online learning, which presents a unique set of challenges,

educators have proven how adaptable and vital they are.

Now, Hallmark is finding a way to show how much we all appreciate it.

“We’ve all seen so many teachers and school staff members rise to the challenge,

working long hours and using their imaginations to deliver the best education

possible from a remote, hybrid or in-person learning environment,”

, Hallmark’s chief marketing officer.

“Despite these changes, one thing remains the same:

the sincere connection between teachers and their students.”

The cards will be given out in packs of three, allowing anyone nationwide to thank

up to three essential educators who’ve made a difference in their community for free.

They will also feature a color-it-yourself Crayola card that reads

“You Make The World A Better Place,” if you want to personalize the card.

The card packs will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To sign up to receive one, .

Video: HERE

Full Story: HERE

Sign up: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069