Hallmark Released Christmas Movie Lineup

For those who like to get their ‘Christmas’ on early, this is AWESOME NEWS! Hallmark has released their Christmas Movie Lineup which includes 34 new ones in total! So, brew up some hot chocolate and put on those cozy socks and let’s get watching. (If you’re like me, take a look and set the DVR to record so when you are ready, you can binge watch:) Lineup (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
