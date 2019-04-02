Credit: BigStockPhoto

Hallmark Launches the Christmas Cookie Countdown

If you are anything like me, you loooove to watch competitive baking shows. I’m personally a Great British Bakeoff kinda guy, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with a dash of Cupcake Wars or even a sprinkle of Nailed It!.

The Hallmark Channel obviously is thinking the same thing and will be launching Christmas Cookie Countdown later this year just in time to inspire your own cookie exchange.

According to Hallmark, Christmas Cookie Countdown will be a “…five-episode competition series featuring some of the most talented amateur home bakers around the country and the most exciting yuletide cookie challenges the holiday season has ever seen. The series will be judged by a panel of three well-known pastry chefs and hosted by a rotating panel of beloved Hallmark stars who will offer encouragement and support the teams throughout the competition.”

It sounds like the show is going to be less cut-throat competition and more about holiday fun and should be the perfect palette cleanser in between your holiday movie marathons!

About Cliff Johnson

Cliff LOVES Christmas (but isn't a fan of snow). So he moved to from Utah to Seattle to work at Warm 106.9, the best Christmas station on the planet! When he's not watching A Christmas Story or listening to his favorite Christmas album (Barenaked...For the Holidays) he's probably podcasting about video games (which TBH, make great holiday gifts!)
