Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors, says fans got it “twisted”

Hailey Bieber is letting Beliebers know that she and husband Justin Bieber are definitely not expecting a bundle of joy anytime soon.

Rumors of a pregnancy sparked from Justin’s recent Instagram post, where he shared a black-and-white photo of the two and captioned it “mom and dad.” Fans misinterpreted Justin’s words and mistakenly believed that Hailey was pregnant.

The model dashed fans’ hopes of a Bieber baby when she jumped into the comment section and suggested that Justin should rephrase the description.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” Hailey, 24, remarked and included a crying laughing emoji.

The “Sorry” singer has yet to update the caption though.

This isn’t the first time the couple shut down pregnancy rumors. Last year, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to shut down an upcoming tabloid report claiming she was expecting.

“Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story… I’m not pregnant,” the model said in November. “So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important.”

