Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors over her Grammys dress: “Leave me alone”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It only took six words for Hailey Bieber to shut down the latest round of pregnancy rumors, and she’s letting people know she is fed up with the constant speculation.

Hailey turned heads at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards when she opted to wear a flowing white Saint Laurent dress to the event. Unfortunately, some fans took that as a sign that there was a big reason why the model wasn’t styling a form-fitting dress.

Soon after, Radar Online claimed fans “are convinced” that she’s pregnant. Once Hailey caught wind of the report, she set people straight, adding the comment, “”I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

Fans of Hailey and husband Justin Bieber began flooding the article with similar comments and demanding the outlet “respect” Hailey’s privacy.

Both Hailey and Justin has been outspoken about wanting to start a family, which has only fueled pregnancy rumors that have popped up since they tied the knot in 2018.

Interestingly enough, the Justin/Hailey speculation comes shortly after Jessie J begged fans on her Instagram story to stop asking women if they’re pregnant. The “Domino” singer said such comments aren’t just unwanted, they’re out of line.

“It’s not cool to just say or comment on anyone’s body. Unless they [or] I tell you or ask your opinion, it’s not one that’s needed or helpful,” Jesse said Friday. “Wild that some people don’t know that.”

