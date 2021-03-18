Hailey Bieber says she "sees forever" with Justin, despite marrying "insanely young"

Mario Sorrenti

Although Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey first met when they were 14 and 12, respectively, many felt they rushed into marriage. In a new interview with ELLE magazine, Hailey acknowledges they did marry young, but they knew what they were doing.

“We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future,” Hailey explains. “We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

“I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young…[it] sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud,” she admits. “Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin…We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

That said, Hailey tells ELLE that when she and Justin first wed, she “just wanted to hide.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a**,’’ she explains. “I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’”

But despite the challenges of being Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey’s in it for the long haul.

“I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much,” she reveals. “I see forever with him.”

When asked why she’s so sure of that, Hailey reveals they put in the work.

“We talk to a therapist,” she notes.”We do what we have to do.”

