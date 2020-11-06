Hailey Bieber says people spreading rumors that she's pregnant should "focus on what's important"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is shooting down rumors once again that she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.

The model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, caught wind that a magazine was about to run a story claiming she was pregnant. Not happy with the rumor, she immediately took to her Instagram stories to not only shoot down the report, but to tell people to get their priorities straight.

“Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story Us Weekly, I’m not pregnant,” Baldwin, 23, chastised in a black and white infographic that deliberately tagged the magazine.

“So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important AKA the election,” she rebuked.

This isn’t the first time she and Bieber have been subjected to pregnancy rumors.

Most recently, when Baldwin celebrated the arrival of her niece Iris back in August, the media and some of their famous friends were quick to speculate if they had any baby plans.

When posting a series of photos of the two cuddling with the newborn, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made headlines when he prophesied in the comments, “Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

While the couple admits that they would love to have children of their own one day, Justin said last year that he and his wife are “not in a rush” to expand their family.

When the “Sorry” singer posted a photo of himself and Hailey together at Disney World last summer, he expressed, “Love dates with you baby.. one day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

The two recently celebrated their one year anniversary.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.