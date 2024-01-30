Gwen Stefani’s ‘TikTok Tailgate’ gig gives her Super Bowl bragging rights

Courtesy TikTok

Before the national anthem and the kickoff at next month’s Super Bowl, Gwen Stefani will get the crowd hyped with her TikTok Tailgate performance, streaming live on the NFL’s TikTok account. For Gwen, the best part of the gig is impressing her football-crazed family.

“I am surrounded by boys, and they are football boys, including my husband,” Gwen tells People, referring to sons Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, and hubby Blake Shelton.

“And we [have] fantasy football. I mean, every morning they just sit there and talk about football. It’s unbelievable,” she adds. “It’s very big in my house, so it makes me feel very like, ‘Guess what?’ I get to brag to my boys, which is all you want.”

Gwen says she and Blake are already negotiating what treats they’ll be eating after she’s done performing and they can actually watch the game.

“I said to [Blake], I was like, ‘Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I’m going to blow it in the first 15 minutes,'” she laughs. “I’m going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I’m not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I’m going to be so mad the rest of the day.’”

