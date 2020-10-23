Gwen Stefani teams with Ryan Tedder for festive Hallmark 'Countdown to Christmas' theme

Interscope/Jamie Nelson

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas just got a whole lot more festive, thanks to Gwen Stefani and OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder.

Gwen’s recorded a new, original song called “Here This Christmas,” which was written and produced by Ryan and his OneRepublic band mate, Brent Kutzle. The song, out today, will be the theme music for Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark’s annual slate of holiday movies.

“Grateful to have worked with Ryan Tedder on this one!” Gwen wrote on her socials.

In addition, Gwen has recorded a new version of the classic “Sleigh Ride,” also produced by Ryan and Brent, along with Brandon Collins.

Both songs are included on a new digital reissue of Gwen’s 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The project was previously reissued in 2018 with five additional songs; with the addition of these two new songs, it now features a whopping 19 tracks.

It’s already been a big week for Gwen, who took home the Collaborative Video of the Year award at the CMT Music Awards the other day. The award was for the visual of her duet with partner Blake Shelton, “Nobody but You.”

"Wow weeeeeee NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS?!!!!!! thank u to everybody that listened and voted, we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it!!" Gwen wrote on Instagram about the fan-voted award.







By Andrea Dresdale

