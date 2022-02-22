Gwen Stefani sweetly shouts out son Apollo ahead of his 8th birthday

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani‘s youngest child is about to turn eight, and his mom made sure Apollo feels special ahead of his big day.

People obtained snaps of the singer’s Instagram stories from over the weekend that show Gwen showering her son, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, with love and affection. Apollo’s birthday is February 28.

One photo, which features a blue sticker that reads “Birthday Boy,’ shows Gwen grinning widely while looking up at Apollo. Another snap is of the blindfolded youngster trying to smash some candy out of his piñata, while others provide small vignettes of Apollo’s birthday party. The birthday boy invited over many friends and everyone feasted on a two-layer birthday cake that had Arizona Cardinals decorations. The cake featured a Cardinals jersey bearing the number 10, which belongs to ﻿DeAndre Hopkins, who is presumably Apollo’s favorite NFL player.

Gwen also shared multiple snaps that showed off how she celebrated youngest son’s big day — from wearing a shirt that had one of Apollo’s hand-drawn photo emblazoned on the front to wearing a gold bangle with his name etched on in white.

Aside from Apollo, Gwen shares two other sons with Rossdale: 15-year-old Kingston and 13-year-old Zuma. The “Hollaback Girl” singer has since remarried country singer Blake Shelton. Just last week, Gwen shared some never-before-seen footage of their wedding, which featured a proud Blake kissing Apollo on the cheek.

