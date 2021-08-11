Gwen Stefani shows off preserved wedding dress, roses from Vera Wang

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani received a special bouquet, which she showed off on her Instagram stories with help from her husband, Blake Shelton.

In a video, Gwen asked Blake what he’s doing. Blake, holding a small bouquet of flowers, replies, “Standing here like an idiot because you told me to go get some flowers to put in the vase for dinner and then I walk in and see this.” Gwen then pans the camera to show an enormous bouquet of white roses sitting on the table.

We then see a shot of the card that came with the bouquet: It’s from Vera Wang, who designed both Gwen’s wedding dress and her shorter reception dress when she and Blake tied the knot last month.

It reads, “Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice. As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!”

“Wow, Vera! Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress… like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown,” Gwen says in another video.

We then see a shot of a box that reads, “My wedding gown,” in which the singer has evidently preserved the dress.

Next, Gwen posted photos comparing the wedding cake in the video for No Doubt’s song “Simple Kind of Life” with the cake from her wedding — they’re somewhat similar, actually.

Gwen ended her Instagram Stories post-fest with a shot of her TV, which was playing the scene in the movie Captain Marvel where Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, kicks butt to the tune of No Doubt‘s “Just a Girl.”

