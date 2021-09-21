Gwen Stefani shares videos and photos from the day she “said yes” to her wedding dress

Larry McCormack/ABC

Gwen Stefani is continuing to look back on all the details of her magical wedding day, nearly three months into married life.

The singer shared throwback videos and photos on Monday of the day she said “yes” to her wedding dress — a custom tulle high low gown from Vera Wang that featured a plunging neckline and a cutaway back.

In the caption of her post, she revealed the dress was the second one she tried on.

“The moment i said yes to the dress,” the 51-year-old singer wrote alongside the snaps, tagging her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the designer, Vera Wang, and her husband, Blake Shelton, in the post.

Gwen wore the gown to her July 3 wedding with a white veil that featured the hand embroidered names of Blake and her three children: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The ceremony took place at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

“Dreams do come true!!!” Gwen captioned a series of snaps she shared from the day.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.