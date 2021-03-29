Gwen Stefani says the secret to her youthful appearance is "kissing Blake"

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani says that, at 51, she’s not offended when her age is mentioned, but does admit it feeds into people’s obsession with looking younger.

Speaking recently to British publication, The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar, Gwen opens up about her views on aging– especially where it concerns women and celebrities.

“It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight, it can be daunting,” the “Slow Clap” singer notes, before explaining how she rises above the pressure.

“You tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out,” the No Doubt front woman adds. “People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too.”

But when asked to divulge her secret to youthful-looking skin — as 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez recently did, saying olive oil gives her that signature glow — Gwen says she doesn’t rely on creams or surgical enhancers. Instead, she credits her happy and healthy relationship with Blake Shelton for her youthful appearance.

“Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos,” she claims. “Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does.”

Gwen and Blake met in 2014 when shooting The Voice, and Gwen admits that at the time, “I had no idea who he was.”

They announced their engagement in October, but have yet to reveal a date for their wedding.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.