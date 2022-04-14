Gwen Stefani reveals her extensive plans for her garden

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani isn’t in the recording studio right now — she’s dusted off her green thumb and is getting ready for gardening season.

The “Slow Clap” singer took to her Instagram Story to show off the haul of bulbs lining the truck bed and joked, “I think we have enough.” After giving them a good soak, she began putting them into the ground in neat little rows with the help of husband Blake Shelton.

It should be of note that, even though Gwen was dressed for yard work, her face was glammed up, complete with her signature red lipstick.

Gwen then took a detour from her garden work to talk about a gardening miracle that just happened. “Around six years ago, Blake and I planted this wisteria — I talked him into it — and they’ve never flowered! And he’s always just wanted to rip them out and they flowered this year,” she said.

Panning the camera so fans can see the gorgeous hanging purple flowers, Gwen revealed, “Our wisteria finally flowered the year we got married!”

Gwen also shared a story from when she and Blake were in lockdown at their Oklahoma ranch during the pandemic, revealing, “So we went and found these wild irises. They were probably planted here 100 years ago, and we transplanted them and they’re everywhere. It took two years for them to bloom and we’re just super proud!”

Stefani has been all about planting during her spring break and recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres ﻿that she’s going all-out with her garden, saying it’ll be full of daffodils, tulips, zinnias, wildflowers and more.

