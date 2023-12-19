Gwen Stefani promises new music for 2024: “Finally hitting that zone”

Trae Patton/NBC

Gwen Stefani won’t be on The Voice next season, but she won’t be sitting at home: she’s got new music coming.

Speaking to Extra TV, Gwen says, “I am really excited about it … I’ve been working on music probably since 2020, like, just casually, like, going in the studio and finally hitting that zone where I’m, like, ‘OK, this is where I’m at now.'”

“It’s hard because … I’ve done so many different styles, it’s like, ‘Where am I now?'” she continues. “And for me, I kinda found that now, so it’s exciting. I can’t wait to share it.”

In the past couple of years, Gwen has released a few singles, like 2020’s “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” 2021’s “Slow Clap” and this year’s “True Babe.” But the last album she released was 2017’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

