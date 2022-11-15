Gwen Stefani jokes about the kind of retirement gift she’ll give Blake Shelton when he exits ﻿’The Voice’

Trae Patton/NBC

Gwen Stefani admits she is somewhat at a loss to come up with the perfect retirement gift for husband Blake Shelton, who will be exiting The Voice next year.

Gwen notes the pressure is on because Blake is the last remaining original coach and has occupied his red chair since 2011.

“This is crazy ’cause everyone’s coming after me for ideas, ‘What should we do?’ and it’s hard, you know, he has everything,” she disclosed to ET Canada. So, the singer is dialing things down because she doesn’t think an extravagant gift is going to work.

Gwen joked, “I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that.”

The ﻿No Doubt ﻿singer still has time to conjure up the perfect send off, so she is instead focusing on coaching her team of singers. “I feel like there’s something really different about this season overall. I feel like it’s been a really relaxed season,” she assessed.

Although she has “been in the moment as much as possible” this time around, Gwen admits she isn’t above playing mind games with Blake to get ahead. She especially had fun in the blind auditions and revealed, “I was definitely pressing [the button] when Blake would press, ’cause I like to mess with him, but I also like to follow his taste.”

Blake returns for his final season on The Voice next year alongside returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.