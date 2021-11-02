Gwen Stefani donates $185,000 in ticket sales to children’s charity

Robb Dipple

With Gwen Stefani about to wrap up her ultra-successful Las Vegas residency at the end of the week, the singer is making sure to leave a lasting remark on a local charity.

At the start of her three-year residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the No Doubt frontwoman vowed to donate a portion of her ticket sales to the Vegas-based Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, which helps children who are battling serious illnesses obtain life-saving medical treatment.

Stefani, 52, raised $185,000 for the charity and delivered the sizable check on October 23.

Prior to making her commitment to the charity, Gwen said, “Cure 4 The Kids, that has just been so inspiring… To actually be able to help children is just something I never thought I’d be able to do, and through music here I am. It’s just incredible. It’s easy, I just get up on stage and do my thing, and cut to, you know, we’re changing people’s lives, so that’s pretty crazy.”

Stefani’s connection to the charity goes back years. In 2019, the institution awarded her the Philanthropist of the Year Award. In addition, Cure 4 Kids dedicated a patient exam room in her honor.

Gwen’s Just a Girl residency, which was originally slated to end in 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic, will close this Saturday, November 6.

