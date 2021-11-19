Gwen Stefani, Darren Criss and more to ring in the holidays during ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’

Scott Schafer

With the holidays fast approaching, the wonderful world of Disney unveiled its star-studded lineup for this years’ Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Gwen Stefani, Pentatonix and Darren Criss are among the many performers who will help Disney kick off its legendary parade on December 25.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC, giving kids ample time to unwrap all the presents under the tree before the celebration begins.

Darren will perform his bouncy new holiday song, “Christmas Dance,” while Pentatonix will sing “I Saw Three Ships” in their signature a cappella style. Norah Jones will also be part of the festivities and will serenade us with her reimagined, jazzed-up version of Chuck Berry‘s “Run Rudolph Run.”

Gwen will close out this year’s parade by saluting the unsung heroes of Christmas with her new track, “Cheer for the Elves.”

This year’s parade will be extra special, as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort’s grand opening. The route will travel through the resort and, interspersed between the performances, the company will share teasers of all the new attractions arriving in 2022, such as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens March 1. The audience will also be treated to some behind the scenes look at the new movies Encanto and Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs Saturday, December 25, at 10 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

